Here’s Every Rapper That Attended DJ Khaled’s 48th Birthday Party

DJ Khaled celebrated his 48th birthday in Miami on Saturday (Nov. 25), with a lavish party attended by some of your favorite rappers. The We the Best honcho spared no expense for his shindig that featured a woman dressed as a mermaid swimming in a tank and fire dancers among the entertainment.

On Sunday (Nov. 26), DJ Khaled hopped on his Instagram page and posted several videos of last night's festivities. Among the rappers who were in attendance included Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon and rapper-turned-politician Shyne. Fellow hip-hop artists Future, Jermaine Dupri, N.O.R.E., A$AP Ferg and Timbaland were also spotted at the event. For the night's music performance, veteran wordsmith Slick Rick performed some of his classic hits for partygoers.

Unfortunately, Khaled's longtime collaborators Fat Joe and Rick Ross couldn't attend his birthday party in Miami. However, they sent him birthday shout-outs.

"My brother, my heart love you to the moon and back hbd @djkhaled enjoy your family enjoy your day WE LOVE YOU," Fat Joe wrote on his Instagram post, which you can view below.

Meanwhile, Rozay posted an Instagram Story saluting the producer on his 48th birthday.

"Happy bday to my brother DJ Khaled," he said in the clip below. "Youve been loyal from day one. You've been a blessing and not only just myself to the culture, to the city, 305, E-Class."

"I wish you nothing but many, many blesses for you and your family," he continued. "Khaled. That's Maybach Music. Ricky Rozay, 305. Ain't nothin' but love."

"We wish you many more laps around the planet, my n***a. Love," Ross concluded.

So with that, check out every rapper who attended DJ Khaled's 48th birthday party below. Another one!