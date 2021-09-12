Rick Ross Finally Gets His Driver’s License

Better late than never. Rick Ross has finally acquired his driver's license at the age of 45.

Last week, Rozay appeared on Good Morning America to promote his new book, The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire, co-authored by Neil Martinez-Belkin. During the chat, Ross confirmed that he finally got his Ls a couple weeks back after decades of riding dirty.

"I actually was driven to the test," Ross revealed. "I do have over 100 cars and I just hadn't had my license. So, whenever I go joy riding, it was just one of those things. My mom and my sister pressured me, finally. So I went and took the test. It took me an hour. You know, I missed a few answers but I got it."

The Miami rapper said finally being able to drive legally is a relief. "It was," he added. "Because you should have your driver's license. But it's something about my smile. Every time I get pulled over, by the time the officers rolled up (smiles for camera). They like, 'Go head, Rozay. We know you good.'"

Back in July, Ross revealed that he was working on getting his license. "You own 100 cars and don't have a driver's license," he said in a video on social media. "But more importantly, I'm filling everything for my driver's license and they ask me, 'Are you an organ donor?' And you know what I said? 'Damn.' If something was to happen to me and they looked inside of me and saw how good my heart was."

Ross is currently working on his forthcoming album, Richer Than I Ever Been.