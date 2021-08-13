Drake Calls Rick Ross the Greatest Rapper Alive

Drake has shown his reverence for Rick Ross.

In a clip from Drizzy's Instagram Story that began circulating online on Thursday (Aug. 12), the Toronto rapper called Rozay the "greatest rapper alive." The short video featured Ross and rising Canadian rhymer Smiley, who has a new track with the 6 God called "Over the Top."

The caption for the IG Story said: "@richforever @thareal_smiley the greatest rapper alive met my favourite rapper alive."

Drake has shared his list of top rappers in the past and although Rick Ross wasn't name at the time, perhaps he's been added.

Last May, Drizzy revealed his top five rappers of all time. In the comment section of an IG post shared by O.V.O. Hush aka Young Tony where Tony uploaded physical copies of his Deep Pockets mixtapes, Drake ran off the list of his faves.

"My top five is Biggie, Hov, Wayne, Young Tony and 3000 since nobody asked," he wrote, shortening André 3000's name in the IG message.

And lucky for Drizzy, he's collaborated with all of his favorite rappers in some capacity, with one of them—Lil Wayne—being his mentor.

While Drake has been forthcoming about his favorite rappers, he's been relatively tight-lipped on when fans can expect his long-awaited Certified Lover Boy album.

Last month, the OVO Sound head dished that CLB has been completed and that he's looking forward to releasing it. And in June, Drake said that the LP will arrive before the summer is out. Technically, fall kicks into gear on Sept. 22 this year, so there's about a month left for Drizzy to deliver on his promise.