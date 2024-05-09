Joe Budden Believes Rappers and Producers Have Banded Together to Take Drake Down

Joe Budden thinks rappers and producers are banding together to take down Drake.

Joe Budden's Drake Conspiracy

On Thursday (May 9), the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast aired on YouTube. During the episode, Joe and crew weighed in on the biggest topic in hip-hop: the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. The rapper-turned-podcast is adamant that Drake was vanquished by K-Dot and said he believes Drizzy has a real problem on his hands because it appears rappers and producers have joined in arms to see Drake fall.

"The most important line in this battle starts to come true, which is 'It's not just me. I'm what the culture is feeling,'" Joe says in the video below, quoting K-Dot's Drake diss song "Euphoria." "The industry is sending a clear-cut message that you have worn out your welcome," Joe continued. "This is not a Kendrick just West Coast thing. They just went out and tapped [Kendrick] on the shoulder like, 'Big dawg, help.'"

Joe added, "This is not just coincidentally we are all mad at Drake's success and we are acting out. This is bigger than that is all I'm saying...It says something that nobody outside of Birdman is saying something in support of Drake. It's not up for question. I'm telling y'all factual music business s**t. It's no longer just I, it's by design. It's calculated."

Drake Vs. Everybody

Half the music industry appears to have a problem with Drake as he has been dissed by several rappers in the last few weeks, beginning with Kendrick Lamar on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" and continuing with shots being fired from Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky and others. Drake has tried to hold his own against the onslaught by fighting back with tracks like "Push Ups," "Family Matters" and others.

While RIck Ross has revealed the reason for his gripe with Drizzy, it remains unclear exactly why Drake has everyone else riled up. Joe Budden himself has speculated that Drake's possible involvement with the record label Gamma may be the reason.

