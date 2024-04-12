Looks Like Now The Weeknd and ASAP Rocky Are Coming for Drake Too

It looks like The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky might have some words for Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's We Still Don't Trust You album.

The Weeknd Disses Drake?

On Friday (April 12), Future and Metro Boomin dropped their second album in less than a month. The second installment features the track "All to Myself" featuring The Weeknd, which appears to find Abel sending some subliminal shots at The Boy.

"These n***as always yappin’, yeah/I promise that I got your back," Weeknd croons over the Metro Boomin-produced track. "Ooh, look at how we movin’, baby (Movin’, baby)/They could never diss my brothers, baby (Future)/When they got leaks in they operation/I thank God that I never signed my life away/And we never do the big talk (No, no, no, no, no)/They shooters makin’ TikToks/Got us laughin’ in the Lambo (Yeah)."

A$AP Rocky Comes for Drake?

A$AP Rocky appears on the track "Show of Hands." On the song, which can be heard below, the Harlem rapper spits, "Call up Pluto, Metro, should’ve put me on the first one/N***as swear they b***h the baddest, I just bagged the worst one/N***as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?/I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son/Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them/Heard you dropped your latest sh*t/Funny how it just came and went (Ha-ha-ha)."

Fans React to Weeknd and Rocky Lyrics

Fans have been weighing in on Weeknd's perceived diss.

"Future and the weeknd going at drake.. im here for it," one person typed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Asap rocky had to clap at drake. drake sent a few shots at him on for all the dogs. my only thing is why can’t all these man do it on their own songs? they need collective buzz and power to attack," another tweet reads.

"What did Drake do to The Weeknd? I never thought I’d hear my boy singing shade," someone else tweeted.

The Weeknd and Drake have had issues in the past, which seem to stem from Weeknd's refusal to sign with OVO despite being championed by Drake early in his career. A$AP Rocky and Drizzy have been trading shots recently as well. Rocky's verse could be a response to Drake shading Rocky's girlfriend Rihanna on the 2023 track "Fear of Heights."

Listen to The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky's verses where they seems to shade Drake and see reactions below.

Stream Future and Metro Boomin's "All to Myself" Featuring The Weeknd

Stream Future and Metro Boomin's "Show of Hands" Featuring A$AP Rocky

See Reactions to The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky's Verses