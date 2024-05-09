Meek Mill Praises Both Drake and Kendrick Lamar, We Think

Meek Mill praises Drake and Kendrick Lamar amid their ongoing beef in several posts on X.

Meek Mill Posts Some Confusing Tweets While Praising Drake and Kendrick

On Wednesday (May 8), Meek Mill hopped on his favorite social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to get some things off his chest. It was all a rather confusing series of posts, but it seemed to be mostly positive.

"I give yall my honest without speaking on drake," he wrote in the tweets below. "Bike life culture 'meek billionaire culture' connected to rap really been through poverty the system 'meek' really changing laws 'meek' showed the most new artist love with my platform 'meek'."

He continued, "I really changed like 4 laws that really help stop the cycle of probation for the average person coming up in our culture! Through Mike Rubin and Kevin hart I’ve donated and help bring millions to the city of Philadelphia! We have real job fairs with reform!...My pr has been off for a year or 2 so they mutating my name but when I’m gone they will give it up! Ima just keep grinding! They boy and Kendrick have their own lanes and qualities they great at also!"

Meek concluded by reflecting on his impact on the rap game and admitted it can't be diminished by anything.

"I gotta say it what I offered to the game everytime it can’t be minimized!" Meek said. "I’m starting to like these convos if we in the era of facts … I been in all the jungles lifting communities up for years …. And my rap skills are incredible! Like really really good."

Meek Mill Once Had His Own Beef With Drake

Rap fans will remember it wasn't too long ago that Meek Mill had his own issues with Drake back in 2015. The pair traded their own diss tracks after Meek accused Drake in a tweet of using ghostwriters, thus the phrase "trigger fingers turn to Twitter fingers" was born. Drake emerged victorious after releasing his "Back to Back" diss. The song ended up getting nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 58th Grammy Awards later that year.

However, Drake and Meek were able to squash their beef amicably in 2018. They've since gone on to become friends and even collaborated on Meek's single "Going Bad" later that year. So while Drake and Kendrick may be intensely beefing right now, Meek and the 6 God's newfound respect for each other shows that it is possible for two rappers to make amends.

See Meek praise both Drake and Kendrick Lamar below.

