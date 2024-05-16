Soulja Boy Goes In on 21 Savage and Meek Mill After Apologizing to Metro Boomin

Soulja Boy explains why he apologized to Metro Boomin but doubles down on dissing 21 Savage and Meek Mill in the process.

Soulja Boy Continues Dissing 21 Savage and Meek Mill

Soulja Boy has been in the hip-hop headlines over the last few days after he dissed Metro Boomin's dead mother in retaliation for an old tweet where the producer shaded the "Crank Dat" rapper back in 2012 by tweeting: "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down." On Wednesday afternoon (May 15), Soulja Boy went on Instagram Live after apologizing to Metro on X, formerly known as Twitter. SB explained his apology while also dissing 21 and Meek who both previously called Soulja out for dissing Metro's mom.

"That just goes to show you how angry I get," Soulja said in the video below. "How mad I get when I see n**gas hating on me. But that still ain't no f**king excuse. I gotta be a good role model to my young n***as...Y'all n***as not about to be looking at the s**t thinking it's cool ’cause it ain't...We gotta learn from this sh*t, we gotta grow."

"And 21, you still a b***h," he continued, changing tones. "F**k you, p***y-a*s n***a. I just didn't like what I said about the Metro s**t...But 21 you still a b***h. F**k you, this didn't have nothin to do with you. I ain't say sorry ’cause of you, p***y boy. I said sorry ’cause of myself. You still a b***h. Still slapping the f**k out you."

He also had words for Meek Mill, who accused Soulja of clout chasing.

"And Meek Mill, mind your f**king business," SB added. "Ain't Diddy playing in your bootyhole p***y boy? Huh? Ain't Diddy f**king you in your a*s?"

Soulja Boy Plans to Seek Therapy for Evil Outbursts

Soulja Boy's vitriolic outbursts have become a recurring theme. In the last few years, he made the news for dissing Ye during a viral rant, making violent threats to Atlanta rapper Trouble, going in on Wizkid for a tweet that shaded Draco in 2010, cussing out J. Cole in a viral online rant before later apologizing and more. In his apology to Metro, Big Draco revealed he plans to seek professional help.

"I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet," the post reads. Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old [pryaing hands emoji, 100 emoji]."

Check out Soulja Boy going in on 21 Savage and Meek Mill after explaining why he apologized to Metro Boomin below.

Watch Soulja Boy Dissing 21 Savage and Meek Mill