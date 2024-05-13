Soulja Boy Continues to Taunt Metro Boomin by Dissing Producer’s Late Mother

Soulja Boy continues to taunt Metro Boomin over an old tweet by dissing the producer's late mother on social media.

Soulja Boy Disses Metro's Mom

On Sunday night (May 12), Soulja Boy continued his onslaught of vitriolic tweets aimed at Young Metro in response to a 12-year-old tweet where Metro slighted the "Crank Dat" rapper. SB delivered more low blows, speaking disparagingly about the producer's late mother.

"Dig that n***a mama up and throw her back in that b***h," Soulja tweeted below.

"This make yall mad huh?" he added in a follow-up post. "I’m smoking mama metro in a fat a*s wood rn."

Soulja Boy Claps Back at Metro Over a 12-Year-Old Tweet

Soulja Boy's venom toward Metro Boomin stems from Soulja discovering a tweet Metro posted in 2012 that reads: "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down."

SB didn't take too kindly to the tweet and went off on a vicious rant aimed at Metro, and later 21 Savage after he chimed in in defense of Metro.

F**k you talkin' about Metro groomin'," Draco said in the video. "You was lit up about goin' to the studio with Jeezy b***h-a** boy?"

"Stop playin' with me. N***a, I had a number one n***a in 2007, n***a," he continued. "When I was 17 f**k n***a. You was still in elementary school b***h-a*s boy. You was in middle school, boy."

He took things to a darker place by wishing Metro's mother a Happy Mother's Day knowing full well she was killed in a murder-suicide in 2022.

"I don't give a f**k!!!! It's always cool when a n***a come at me but when I defend myself it's too much huh?! F**k that n***a mama!!!!!!!!!! Don't speak on my name b***h!" he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Metro Boomin has not responded to Soulja's posts.

This is not the first time Soulja Boy has dissed another artist for slighting him on Twitter over a decade prior. Back in 2022, Soulja Boy went in on Wizkid for a tweet that shaded Draco in 2010.

