20 of the Best Entries for Metro Boomin’s ‘BBL Drizzy’ Beat Giveaway

Metro Boomin and Drake's beef has resulted in a disstrumental challenge that involves the fans now. The producer launched the "BBL Drizzy" beat giveaway on May 5 after going off on the rapper in a series of tweets. The vicious trolling started as a result of Drake calling Metro "lame" on the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Family Matters." "Pluto s**t make me sick to my stomach, we ain't never really been through it/Leland Wayne, he a f**king lame, so I know he had to be a influence," Drake raps.

The best verse on the 1970's-style soulful production gets a free beat from Metro. He even upped the ante on the contest a day later by offering the winner $10,000. A runner up will also be selected, and receive a free beat. There is no cut-off date to enter the contest so it seems Metro will pick a winner any day now.

The competition has sparked interest from rappers and singers around the internet who are creating their own diss tracks going at Drake. Metro himself sampled comedian and A.I. creator Will "King Willonius" Hatcher's song "BBL Drizzy" for the sped-up beat. The nickname "BBL Drizzy" comes from Rick Ross, who has his own beef with Drake and has been using it as an insult to roast the Toronto MC due to rumors he got liposuction.

Drake and Metro have been at odds since last year as a result of the producer publicly sharing his disappointment that his own album, Heroes & Villains, wasn't winning awards over Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss. Since then, there has been subliminals back-and-forth, Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse aimed at Drake dropping on Metro and Future's We Don't Trust You album, Metro being accused of leaking a Drake song featuring Lil Yachty doing reference vocals, Drake dissing Metro on his songs and trolling the producer heavy by even hiring a drumline to perform outside Magic City. The beef is serious.

Fans are using the vitriol in this feud as inspiration for the Drake diss tracks they're making over Metro Boomin's beat. They're also getting creative by taking lines from shots thrown by K-Dot in his disses aimed at Drizzy and incorporating into their own lyrics. With much of the hip-hop fan community taking part in Metro's beat giveaway, there are a lot of entries to sift through, but only a few stellar standouts. The bars are solid and the darts are pointed.

Check out 20 of the best diss tracks created for Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" beat giveaway below.

Listen to Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" Beat

Listen to Fans' Entries for Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" Beat Giveaway