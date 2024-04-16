Drake Relentlessly Trolls Metro Boomin With Drumline Outside Magic City

Drake relentlessly trolls Metro Boomin with a drumline outside of Magic City strip club in Atlanta.

Drake Sends Entire Drumline to Magic City in Atlanta to Troll Metro Boomin

On Tuesday (April 16), Drake continued his 24-hour-long social media clowning session aimed at Metro Boomin. In a move of pure pettiness, Drizzy hit up his Instagram Story to share video footage of an entire drumline the Toronto MC sent to Magic City, one of the hottest clubs in Metro Boomin's home city of Atlanta.

In the IG clip below, at least 10 percussionists can be seen clanging and banging away outside of the famed gentlemen's club. The gag appears to be a direct shot at Metro Boomin. Drake plays on a specific line aimed at the producer on his recent leaked diss track, which has the unofficial title "Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)."

"Metro shut yo h*e a*s up and make some drums, n***a," Drizzy raps on the song.

Drake Fuels the Flames With Latin Version of Metro Boomin Diss Line

Just moments before Drake posted the footage of the drumline outside of Magic City, he added fuel to the already smoldering smoke between him and Metro. The 6 God shared another video in which a man wearing a cowboy hat is seen dancing with a woman to a Latin music version of the aforementioned diss bar he sent Metro Boomin's way.

Why Is Drake Going So Hard at Metro Boomin?

Drake dissed Metro Boomin on "Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)" after artists like Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd used Future and Metro's back-to-back albums, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, as platforms to send lyrical shots at Drizzy.

It's now being assumed by many that Champagne Papi is going in particularly hard on Metro Boomin due to speculation surrounding recently uncovered evidence that Drake didn't write his lyrics to the "Jumbotron S**t Poppin." After a reference track leaked on Monday that finds Lil Yachty rapping Drake's lyrics on the Her Loss cut, DJ Akademiks and other hip-hop outlets are under the impression that Metro is responsible for the leak.

In the video clips below, check out Drake going above and beyond to troll Metro Boomin and watch DJ Akademiks accuse Young Metro of leaking the "Jumbotron S**t Poppin" reference track.

Watch Drake Troll Metro Boomin With a Drumline Outside Magic City

See Drake Clown Metro Boomin With a Latin Version of His Diss Aimed at the Producer

Watch DJ Akademiks Accuse Metro Boomin of Leaking Lil Yachty's Version of "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"