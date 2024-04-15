Drake Continues to Clown Metro Boomin With Drumline Meme

Drake is continuing to clown Metro Boomin, this time using a meme from the film Drumline.

Drake Clowns Metro Boomin With Meme

On Monday (April 15), Drake trolled Young Metro on his Instagram Story by sharing a scene from the 2002 film Drumline. In the clip, Metro's face has been artificially placed over Nick Cannon's character, as the producer wails on some drums amidst a panel of judges. The meme was likely a reference to Drake's dig against Metro on his latest diss track, where he raps, "Metro shut yo h*e a** up and make some drums, n***a." Metro has yet to respond to any of Drake's trolling, but he did claim that he's a part of the Biggest 3 alongside The Weeknd and Future.

Rick Ross Continues to Take Shots at Drake

Metro isn't the only one on Drizzy's hit list. Rick Ross has continued to take non-stop shots at Drake after Drizzy also targeted his former collaborator on his leaked diss track. Ross clapped back hours later in the form of "Champagne Moments," and bombarded Aubrey with insults on social media. He referred to Drake as "BBL Drizzy" and his OVO Sound team as the "Pastrami Posse." Most recently Rozay hopped on Instagram and accused Drake of using a ghostwriter for his hit song "Sicko Mode" with Travis Scott.

"Who wrote this?" Rick Ross yells over the song in a video. "Guess who wrote this. You would never guess who wrote this."

Watch Drake's Instagram Story below.

Watch Drake Clown Metro Boomin With Drumline Meme