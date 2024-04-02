Metro Boomin Insists We Don’t Trust You Album Would Have Gone No. 1 Regardless of the Drama

Metro Boomin insists his joint album with Future, We Don't Trust You, would have topped the Billboard charts regardless of the drama surrounding the release.

Metro Boomin Reacts to News of New Album and Song Going No. 1

On Monday (April 1), former XXL editor-in-chief Elliott Wilson shared a post on Instagram, which shows a Metro Boomin tweet where the producer is celebrating his joint album with Future, We Don't Trust You, debuting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Metro commented under the post, "#VillainEra."

Some fans in the comment section began to imply the album would not have reached the heights it has if not for the drama with Drake and Kendrick Lamar dissing Drizzy and J. Cole on "Like That."

"Album was going #1 regardless," Metro added in a follow-up comment. "There was gonna be a #1 single regardless. Get off d**k that man don’t even know y’all."

Future and Metro Dominate the Charts

We Don't Trust You debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart on Sunday (March 31), with the biggest first-week sales number of any album released in 2024. On Monday, the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 was announced, revealing "Like That" has topped the singles chart as well. Future joins Drake as the only two male artists in history to debut a song and an album No. 1 simultaneously on two different occasions.

See Metro Boomin's Comment

