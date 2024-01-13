Drake Covers Metro Boomin’s Name With Emojis in Post Showing Love to 21 Savage’s Album

In a recent Instagram post, Drake covered Metro Boomin's name with emojis while showing love for 21 Savage's new album.

Drake Covers Metro Boomin's Name With Emojis While Showing Love for 21 Savage's Album

On Friday (Jan. 12), Drake shared on his Instagram Story a congratulatory post to his good friend 21 Savage who just released his third album, American Dream on the same day. In his IG post, Drizzy highlighted one song that he liked from the project—"Just Like Me" (featuring Burna Boy)—however, he may not have liked the person who produced the song.

In the image, which can be viewed below, Drake posted the Spotify player of 21's album and the song "Just Like Me" and captioned the photo, "Talk to them my brother." However, the 6 God intentionally covered up Metro Boomin's name in the production credits, which was visible in the image, with six speaking heads in silhouette emojis.

Of course, this is an obvious shade to the St. Louis producer who Drake has accused of being a "tweeter and deleter."

So Why Is Drake Being Petty to Metro Boomin?

It seems like there may be a brewing feud between Drake and Metro Boomin, after the producer expressed his disappointment that his album, Heroes & Villains, didn't receive the same level of acclaim as Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, despite the fact that his project had more streams in 2022. And now, both albums have been nominated for Best Rap Album at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.

"Yet Her Loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V," Metro wrote in a since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Proof that awards shows are just politics and not for me. [I don't care] about awards honestly, the true award and reward is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."

Drake caught wind of Metro's comment and seemed to take a shot at Metro during a livestream, calling out "tweet-and-deleters." The video can be seen below.

"And to the rest of you," the Toronto rap superstar said during his livestream. "The non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam."

However, Metro clarified during a Q&A session on X that he doesn't have an issue with Drake.

Check out Drake throwing shade to Metro Boomin while showing love for 21 Savage's American Dream album below.

Drake throwing shade at Metro Boomin with his emojis while saluting 21 Savage's album. champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Watch Drake Seemingly Take a Shot at Metro Boomin Which Sparked the Beef Rumors