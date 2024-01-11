21 Facts About 21 Savage Living the American Dream

21 Savage's rags-to-riches story is made for TV. Born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in London, England, Savage's mother moved him and his siblings to the U.S. in search of a better life when he was in elementary school. He endured a rough and tumble upbringing in East Atlanta that included gangs, drugs, money, murder and his own shooting at the age of 21. Despite the numerous setbacks, he turned himself into a Grammy-winning rapper in 2018, and one of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Things took a turn in 2019, when was arrested for being an immigrant living illegally in the U.S. For four years, he lived with the possibility that he could be deported. Following a lengthy legal battle, 21 was granted U.S. citizenship in October of 2023. He has since returned to his native United Kingdom, performing there for the first time at a sold-out show in O2 Arena last November.

With his situation behind him, 21 Savage is focused on his progress and the future. On Monday (Jan. 8), the Atlanta rapper announced he will be dropping 21 Savage: The American Dream,a new album along with a biopic film about his life. The film will star Childish Gambino and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin as the rapper at different points in his life. The movie is produced by Tara Razavi and Udeorji, and is expected to be released in theaters on July 4, 2024. The album arrives Jan. 12.

Check out 21 facts that show 21 Savage is living the American Dream.