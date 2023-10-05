21 Savage’s Immigration Status Has Been Resolved and He Can Travel Outside U.S., Drake Says

21 Savage's immigration status has been resolved and the rapper is free to travel outside the U.S. for work, Drake recently revealed.

Drake Gives Update on 21 Savage's Immigration Situation

On Thursday (Oct. 5), Drake released the new song and video for "8AM in Charlotte," the apparent new single from his highly anticipated new For All the Dogs album. On the track, Drizzy addresses 21's ongoing immigration issues, implying there has been a resolution.

"Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate," Drake raps. "Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian."

21 Savage's Immigration Issues

Back on Feb. 3, 2019, 21 Savage was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for being an illegal immigrant. Authorities noted 21, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is actually a citizen of the United Kingdom and living in the U.S. unlawfully on an expired visa due to his convicted felon status. A day later, his birth certificate surfaced, proving the Grammy wining rhymer was born in England. At the time, 21 Savage's legal team claimed the arrest was based on "incorrect information about prior criminal charges."

After receiving major support from the hip-hop community, 21 was released on bond after spending almost two weeks in an immigration detention center on Feb. 12, 2019. The following day, ICE dropped an aggravated felony charge in the rapper's case. A few days after his release, the Slaughter Gang rapper broke his silence on the whole ordeal, claiming he was being targeted.

On Sept. 23, 2021, 21 Savage turned himself in to police for a warrant related to his ICE case. He was released the same day. This has been an ongoing process. Last April, the situation was reported to be in limbo due to pending criminal charges in Georgia. Back in August, 21 Savage was replaced by Travis Scott during the It's All a Blur Tour stops in Canada, with reports being 21 could not enter the country due to his outstanding immigration issues or criminal history.

XXL has reached out to 21 Savage's team and his attorney for comment.

See Drake addressing 21 Savage's immigration status on his new song below.

Watch Drake's "8AM in Charlotte" Video