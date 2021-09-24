21 Savage Turns Himself in to Police Following Warrant Related to His ICE Case, His Attorneys Say

UPDATE (Sept. 24):

21 Savage's attorney, Charles Kuck, released a statement to XXL this afternoon regarding the Grammy Award-nominated rapper turning himself in to authorities in Georgia yesterday.

"Last night’s manufactured charges are yet another example of how our justice system, from ICE down to the local level, unjustly targets young Black men who seek to exercise their rights," Kuck said. "There is no legitimate basis for these charges nor for ICE’s continued antics, and we will fight until Mr. Joseph is justly vindicated."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Despite 21 Savage's arrest by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency taking place in 2019, he is still embattled with legal issues in connection to the situation.

Buzzfeed reported on Thursday (Sept. 23) that 21 Savage, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, turned himself in to DeKalb County authorities in Georgia that same evening, following a warrant the agency issued for his arrest on Sept. 7. Apparently, the 28-year-old artist was on the hook for allegations of felony drug and weapons possession stemming from his highly publicized arrest by immigration officials over two years ago on Feb. 3, 2019.

The Savage Mode 2 rhymer was released at some point Thursday evening.

Charles Kuck, attorney for the Atlanta-based, U.K.-born rapper, claims that his client was not privy to the warrant until yesterday, which is when 21 turned himself in.

As far as the warrant goes, the legal document reportedly claims that on the night 21 was taken into custody in 2019, he tossed a bottle that had liquid in it, which tested positive for codeine. Reports claim there was a firearm found inside the car 21 was in as well.

"The warrant appears to have been sought at the behest of ICE, as the warrant was issued in the eve of an Immigration Court hearing in Mr. Joseph’s deportation proceeding, and is based upon events that transpired on the evening that ICE arrested Mr. Joseph over 2 and one half years ago," Kuck, who believes his client was arrested at ICE's request, said in a statement on 21's behalf.

21 Savage's initial arrest on Feb. 3, 2019 is connected to the rapper reportedly being convicted of felony drug charges in 2014. 21's attorney asserted that this information was incorrect, noting that the conviction was ultimately vacated. ICE later dropped the felony charge against the rhymer in immigration court. 21 Savage was released from ICE custody on Feb. 12, 2019, nine days after he was arrested.

ICE became involved because 21 is not a legal resident of the U.S. He is actually a resident of the U.K. Since his arrest a couple of years ago, the rhymer has been taking measures to obtain his green card so he can have permanent citizenship in the States.

21 Savage entered the U.S. in 2005 on a visa.

He reportedly has an immigration status hearing scheduled for Nov. 1.

Kuck's statement also said: "There can be no doubt that ICE is seeking to cover its own errors in detaining Mr. Jospeh by pushing trumped up charges against him and seeks to stop him from obtaining lawful permanent residence in the United States."

"We are grateful for the efforts of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for quickly processing and releasing Mr. Joseph," Kuck added. "He will continue to fight for his right to seek permanent residence in the United States through the immigration court. We look forward to the day when ICE will play fairly with all those who seek justice within our immigration system."

XXL has reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 21 Savage's attorney and a rep for the rapper for a comment.