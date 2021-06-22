J. Cole is hitting the road on a massive tour with 21 Savage and Morray.

This morning (June 22), the Dreamville Records leader announced dates for his Off-Season Tour. The trek kicks off Fri., Sept. 24 in Cole's home state of North Carolina and wraps up on Thurs., Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale beginning this Friday (June 25) at 10 a.m. local time on Dreamville's website.

Cole’s North American tour follows the very busy year he's had so far. In May, the former 2010 XXL Freshman dropped his critically acclaimed album, The Off-Season. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 282,000 equivalent album units sold, including 2,000 traditional albums.

The Fayettenam followed up that feat with a six-game stint in the Basketball Africa League as a baller for the Rwanda Patriots. His first game was against the Nigeria River Hoopers on May 16.

Additionally, several of Cole's songs went platinum in 2020, including "1985," "ATM" and "Photograph," which are from his 2018 album, KOD.

Check out J. Cole’s tour dates below.

Live Nation

Fri., Sept. 24 – Miami – FTX Arena*^

Sat., Sept. 25 – Orlando – Amway Center*^

Mon., Sept. 27 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena^

Tues., Sept. 28 – Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*^

Wed., Sept. 29 – Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center*^

Fri., Oct. 01 – Boston – TD Garden*^

Sat., Oct. 02 – Brooklyn – Barclays Center*^

Mon., Oct. 04 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena*^

Tues., Oct. 05 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena*^

Thurs., Oct. 07 – Chicago – United Center*^

Sun., Oct. 10 – Houston – Toyota Center*^

Mon., Oct. 11 – Dallas – American Airlines Arena*^

Thurs., Oct. 14 – Denver – Ball Arena*^

Sat., Oct. 16 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

Sun., Oct. 17 – Phoenix – Phoenix Suns Arena*^

Wed., Oct. 20 – Oakland, Calif. – Oakland Arena*^

Thurs., Oct. 21 – Los Angeles – The Forum*^

* With 21 Savage | ^ With special guest Morray