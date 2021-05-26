J. Cole Completes Basketball Africa League Contract, Returns Home Due to ‘Family Obligation’ – Report

J. Cole's stint as a member of the Basketball Africa League appears to have come to an end.

According to a tweet from reporter Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, a source claims that Cole has fulfilled his contract with the sports league and is heading back home.

Spears shared Monday morning (May 26) that a "Source confirms rapper J. Cole of the Rwanda Patriots BBC has completed his contractual obligation to the Basketball Africa League and has departed from Rwanda due to a 'family obligation,' a source said. J. Cole had five points, three assists and five rebounds in three games."

Prior reports said that J. Cole signed a contract to play between three and six games for the Rwanda Patriots and it looks like his deal was for the former.

The former 2010 XXL Freshman and the Patriots played against the Union Sportive Monastirienne this past weekend and lost with a score of 91-75.

Cole's first game was against the Nigeria River Hoopers on May 16.

News of The Off-Season rapper's departure comes days after Basketball African League player, Terrell Stoglin, guard for the AS Salé, expressed his disapproval of J. Cole joining the league.

"For a guy who has so much money and has another career to just come here and average, like, one point a game and still get glorified is very disrespectful to the game," Stoglin told ESPN earlier this week. "It's disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their whole lives for this."

XXL has reached out to a rep for J. Cole to confirm his departure from the Basketball Africa League.

