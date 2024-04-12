J. Cole’s Kendrick Lamar Diss ‘7 Minute Drill’ Removed From Streaming Services

J. Cole has kept his word and removed his Kendrick Lamar diss song "7 Minute Drill" from streaming services.

J. Cole Removes "7 Minute Drill" From Streaming

On Friday, (April 12), people started noticing an update on streaming services for J. Cole's new EP, Might Delete Later. The project's final track, "7 Minute Drill," is no longer available to play. This is the case for Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. J. Cole said he would remove the track from streaming services at his Dreamville Festival this past Sunday (April 7).

J. Cole Denounces Diss Track

A few days after setting the rap world on fire when he responded to being dissed by Kendrick Lamar on the song "Like That" by returning fire on "7 Minute Drill," J. Cole denounced the track at 2024 Dreamville Festival.

"I'm so proud of that project except for one part," he told the crowd. "There's one part of that s**t that make me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest s**t I ever did in my f***ing life,' right? And I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n***as up there being like, 'Nah, don't do that.' But I gotta keep it a hunnid with y'all."

He continued: "But at the end of the day, when I listen to it...and I see the talk, that s**t don't sit right with my spirit. That s**t disrupts my f***ing peace...in the midst of me doing that...and trying to find a little angle and downplay this n***a's f***ing catalog and his greatness. I wanna say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest muthaf**kas that ever touched a f***ing microphone? Dreamville, y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I."

He later said he would remove the song from streaming services. The move has drawn backlash from fans and people in the hip-hop community.

Check out evidence of J. Cole's "7 Minute Drill" being removed from streaming services below.

See J. Cole's "7 Minute Drill" Removed From Streaming Services