Hip-Hop Fans Debate J. Cole’s Place in The Big 3 After Diss Retraction

J. Cole has opened a can of worms by surprisingly denouncing his Kendrick Lamar diss track "7 Minute Drill" at 2024 Dreamville Festival. Is Jermaine genuinely feeling off about dissing his boy? Is Cole scared to go head-up with K-Dot? Is the North Carolina rapper off his rocker? Is this all some strategic plot? The questions are rolling in while the debate is raging on from all angles. In the midst, fans are arguing if the move has tarnished Cole's legacy and status as a member of The Big 3, along with K-Dot and Drake.

No one saw this coming. If anything, people expected Cole to double down and put Kendrick on the Dreamville Fest screen. However, on Sunday night (April 7), during the annual festival, Cole took the high road.

J. Cole Denounces "7 Minute Drill"

"I'm so proud of [Might Delete Later] except for one part," Cole told the crowd before performing his last song for the night at the festival. "There's one part of that s**t that make me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest s**t I ever did in my f***in' life,' right? And I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n***as up there being like, 'Nah, don't do that.' But I gotta keep it a hunnid with y'all."

He continued: "At the end of the day, when I listen to it...and I see the talk, that s**t don't sit right with my spirit. That s**t disrupts my f***ing peace...in the midst of me doing that...and trying to find a little angle and downplay this n***a's f***in' catalog and his greatness. I wanna say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest muthaf**kas that ever touched a f***in' microphone? Dreamville, y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I."

J. Cole Faces Backlash From Hip-Hop Fans

Instead of being praised for promoting unity with his peer, many blood-thirsty rap fans called Cole out for standing down. Cole's hip-hop peers also weren't feeling his decision. Mick Jenkins is one of the most vocal rappers at the moment.

"Cmon bro," Mick Jenkins tweeted. "Can’t be rapping that nobody can f**k with you, and the only other n***a they compare you to consistently challenge you and expect everyone to be accepting your reasoning for bowing out? I’m not dense as a man I respect it. But Thats where it stops like …what???

Meek Mill also weighed in with his thoughts and wants to see them create a "historic album throw shots on the same album."

Overall, the fans are divided. Many are perplexed with Cole's choice.

"J.Cole apologizing makes no sense? Yes it does. He’s scared," another person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Or maybe deep down he actually does want to be a better person but then again it’s like if that’s really the case and why would you even release that (weak a*s wanna be) diss track?"

The brief squabble between Cole and Kendrick popped off after Kendrick dissed Drake and J. Cole on the Future and Metro Boomin song "Like That" last month. On the track, the Compton, Calif. rapper vehemently challenged the idea of rap's Big 3 being himself, Cole and Drake. "Muthaf**k The Big 3, n***a/It's just me," Kendrick rapped.

After returning fire, and now backing down from a barn burner with K-Dot, some fans are now even challenging Cole's position as a member of the rap triumvirate.

Is J. Cole Still Part of The Big 3?

The debate is now ongoing about whether or not J. Cole should be figuratively demoted from The Big 3 for bowing out of a heavyweight battle.

"J Cole is NO LONGER in this big 3 s**t, he just destroyed his entire career last night," one person tweeted.

"J. Cole not in the Big 3 anymore. Put in Future, Big Sean, Wale, Big Krit or somebody else!!!!" another person opined.

Not everyone is for the downgrade.

"Ni***as is tryna kick J Cole out the big 3 for apologizing?????? NAH THATS WHERE I DRAW THE LINE!!!" another post reads.

The controversial move by J. Cole has some hip-hop fans doing a heel turn. There are still questions in the saga yet to be answered. Will Drake respond? Is Kendrick going to speak out? Will this be a lasting hit to J. Cole's legacy? Is The Big 3 as we know it over?

Check out fans debating whether or not J. Cole is still part of The Big 3 below.

See People on Twitter Debating J. Cole's Status in The Big 3