Meek Mill Wants to See J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar Trade Shots on Same Album

Meek Mill says he still wants to see Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole spar it out on the same album despite Cole calling his own Kendrick diss "lame."

On Monday (April 8), X, formerly known as Twitter, was engulfed in conversation surrounding J. Cole, who backtracked on his Kendrick Lamar diss track "7 Minute Drill" during his closing set at the 2024 Dreamville Festival. Meek decided to chime in on the conversation and replied to Sonny Digital, who was surprised that fans wanted to see K-Dot and Cole duke it out rather than collab on new music.

"I rather Cole and Kendrick do the historic album throw shots on the same album and eat off it," Meek replied in a tweet to Sonny. "It’s only words! They smart it won’t be violent. Why everybody pushing beef but when you on that they say you crazy 'the burning house.'"

J. Cole Backtracks on Kendrick Lamar Diss at 2024 Dreamville Festival

On Sunday (April 7), J. Cole said dissing Kendrick Lamar was the "lamest" thing he's ever done during his closing set at the 2024 Dreamville Festival in North Carolina.

Before diving into his 2014 Forest Hills Drive track "Love Yourz," Cole said there was "one part" of his new project, Might Delete Later, that didn't sit right with him, referring to "7 Minute Drill."

"When I listen to it...and I see the talk, that s**t don't sit right with my spirit," Cole said. "That s**t disrupts my f***in' peace...in the midst of me doing that...and trying to find a little angle and downplay this n***a's f***ing catalog and his greatness. I wanna say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest muthaf**kas that ever touched a f***in' microphone? Dreamville, y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I."

J. Cole returned with his new project, Might Delete Later, last week. The 12-song release closed out with "7 Minute Drill," which many people thought responded to Kendrick Lamar's bars on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," from their We Don't Trust You album.

Check out Meek Mill saying he wants to see J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar trade shots below.

