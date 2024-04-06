Joe Budden Criticizes J. Cole’s Tone on ‘7 Minute Drill’

Joe Budden wished J. Cole had more oomph in his response to Kendrick Lamar on his track, "7 Minute Drill."

Joe Budden Not Happy With J. Cole's Tone on "7 Minute Drill"

On Saturday (April 6), a video surfaced on social media featuring Joe Budden on The Joe Budden Podcast reacting to J. Cole's response track "7 Minute Drill," which is aimed at Kendrick Lamar who dissed him on "Like That."

In the clip below, Joe is visibly disappointed at Cole's tone when addressing K-Dot on the song, which is featured on his just-released mixtape, Might Delete Later. The podcast king said that Cole's lyrical retort made him sleepy.

"The tone. This is my issue with this f**king narcoleptic sounding s**t," Joe stated.

"This sounds like... if I was actively looking to cop fentanyl this is what I would put on," he continued. "I want to hear him [Cole] sound alive."

TDE Members Respond to J. Cole's New Kendrick Lamar Diss

Members from Top Dawg Entertainment, Kendrick Lamar's former record label, have reacted to J. Cole responding to Kendrick on "7 Minute Drill."

TDE artist Reason is excited about the lyrical battle between the two spitters.

"Rap fun again man," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I hope y’all understand this sport and don’t take it too seriously, at least from dot and Cole. This just gon be friendly sparring. I’m exciting to hear both get the s**t off with no real issues! Just rap!"

TDE President Terrence "Punch" Henderson also shared his thoughts on X.

"SMH. I thought to pimp a butterfly was pretty good," he posted in a series of tweets, in reference to Cole downplaying Kendrick's classic second album on his song "7 Minute Drill."

Punch added: "The current rap climate got me realizing a lot of you music industry ppl are Kdot haters. lol you telling me you n***as been secretly hating ALL this time!"

