J. Cole’s Kendrick Lamar Diss Explained

And just like that, hip-hop has what appears to be a heavyweight scuffle on its hands as J. Cole fired back at Kendrick Lamar on "7 Minute Drill" from his surprise project Might Delete Later.

On Friday (April 5), Cole responded to K-Dot's diss from Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" in stunning fashion. Kendrick had the rap world buzzing after shading J. Cole and Drake a couple weeks ago on the track and shutting down any idea of a Big Three with the now-famous quip, "Muthaf**k the big three, n***a/It's just big me." Some people were calling it cleary the best verse of 2024 and wondered how long it would be before fans got a response from Cole. It looks like the Dreamville head honcho is ready to rumble.

On Cole's T-Minus, Conductor Williams, Al Hug and Elyas-produced track, he drastically slights Kendrick's hype with hard-hitting lines. There's even an Easter Egg from the Jay-Z and Nas battle.

THE LYRICS

CHORUS

Light work like it's PWC

It's a cold world, keep the heat under your seat

I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissin'

You want some attention, it come with extensions

My dog like, "Say the word," he on bulls**t, he itchin'

Done put in so much work in these streets, he got pension

I told him chill out, how I look havin' henchman?

If shots get to poppin', I'm the one doin' the clenchin'

VERSE 1

I came up in the 'Ville, so I'm good when it's tension

He still doin' shows, but fell off like the Simpsons

Your first shit was classic, your last s**t was tragic

Your second shit put n***as to sleep, but they gassed it

Your third s**t was massive and that was your prime

I was trailin' right behind and I just now hit mine

Now I'm front of the line with a comfortable lead

How ironic, soon as I got it, now he want somethin' with me

Well, he caught me at the perfect time, jump up and see

Boy, I got here off of bars, not no controversy

Funny thing about it, b***h, I don't even want the prestige

F**k the Grammys 'cause them crackers ain't never done nothin' for me, h*e

Slugs took my n***a's soul, drugs took another one

The rap beef ain't realer than the s**t I seen in Cumberland

He averagin' one hard verse like every thirty months or somethin'

If he wasn't dissin', then we wouldn't be discussin' him

Lord, don't make me have to smoke this n***a 'cause I f**k with him

But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him

I'm Nino with this thing, this that New Jack City meme

Yeah, I'm aimin' at G-Money, cryin' tears before I bust at him

VERSE 2

I got mixed feelings 'bout these fu**in' rap n***as

It's over for that cap, we official cap peelers

Two-six, we don't at n***as, we get at n***as

Shoot a n***a lights out, yeah, my dogs stat fillers

Stat stuffers, triple-double, get your a*s black duffled

Body bag, body bag, body bag

Cole World your instructor for pilates class

Get a n***a stretched if I feel the disrespect, uh

Your arms might be too short to box with the god

Who live his life without the pressures of a constant facade

I pray for peace, but if a n***a cease these positive vibes

A Falcon 9 inside my pocket, b***h, this rocket gon' fly

Now it's poppin' outside like the top of July

My text flooded with the hunger for a toxic reply

I'm hesitant, I love my brother, but I'm not gonna lie

I'm powered up for real, that s**t would feel like swattin' a fly

Four albums in 12 years, n***a, I can divide

S**t, if this is what you want, I'm indulgin' in violence

Put pictures in my home, aim the chrome at your eyelids

Fly pebbles at your dome, we the Stone Temple Pilots

This is merely a warning shot to back n***as down

Back in the town where they whippin' work and traffickin' pounds

My jack jumpin' 'bout a rapper makin' blasphemous sounds

Switchin' sides like the tassel on the cap and the gown

I'm fully loaded, n***a, I can drop two classics right now

THE RESPONSE

The responses to J. Cole's scathing diss have been mixed.

"Let’s be real y’all only fw Kendrick Lamar diss because of metro beat, J Cole literally killed this man bar for bar," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.

"People saying J Cole washed Kendrick Lamar are the same people that would say Big Foot was better than Hiss," another tweet reads.

"The Kendrick Lamar vs J Cole beef is destroying my marriage," someone else posted

"Diss aside who will win a rap battle between J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar?" someone else questioned.

It's a question some fans have been wondering for a while now. And it looks like everyone is finally about to find out. Get the popcorn ready.

