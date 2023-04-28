Kendrick Lamar Beats Drake’s Record for Highest-Grossing Tour After Earning $100 Million

Add this to the long list of accomplishments in Kendrick Lamar’s career: The Big Steppers Tour is now highest-grossing tour by a rapper as a headlining act.

On Thursday (April 27), The pgLang cofounder’s Big Steppers Tour earned $110.9 million from 929,000 tickets across 73 shows, according to Touring Data. This now places him ahead of Drake and Migos‘ 2018 Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour which, grossed at $79 million. Also exceeding past tours like K-Dot's DAMN Tour, Travis Scott's Astroworld Tour, Drake and Future‘s Summer Sixteen Tour and Kanye West and Jay-Z's Watch the Throne Tour.

After releasing Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers in May of 2022, Kendrick began The Big Steppers Tour on June 23 in Milan, Italy followed by the first North American stop in Oklahoma City on July 19. Baby Keem, rising star and cousin to Kendrick, joined along both legs of the tour which, also included pgLang signee Tanna Leone. Kendrick’s fifth studio album had a double-disc concept with a total of 18 songs featuring artists like Summer Walker, Kodak Black, Ghostface Killah and Baby Keem.

The Big Steppers Tour setlist included tracks from all of Kendrick’s discography with the exception of mixtapes like Overly Dedicated and Section.80. Dave Free, Mike Carson and Kendrick Lamar served as creative directors for the tour which, included Kendrick taking a live COVID-19 test, actress Helen Mirren as the narrator and more.

You can watch The Big Steppers Tour: Live from Paris on Amazon Prime Video.