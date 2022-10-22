Kendrick Lamar Paris Concert Livestream – How to Watch

We are hours away from Kendrick Lamar presenting his livestream concert in Paris.

Kendrick Lamar's sold-out show at the Paris' Accor Arena, as part of his The Big Steppers Tour, is set to stream live exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video. What's even better, you can watch it for free.

K-Dot's show will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his classic album, good lid, m.A.A.d city, which was released on Oct. 22, 2012. The performance will air at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music app. The stream will also feature performances from pgLang artist Tanna Leone and Grammy Award-winning rapper—and Kendrick's cousin—Baby Keem.

According to Chart Data, good kid, m.A.A.d city spent 10 successive years on the Billboard 200 album chart. That's a total of 520 weeks on the chart and it's first hip-hop studio album in history to ever reach this specific milestone. GKMC moved 242,000 copies in its first week of release, which was the highest first-week sales for a male hip-hop artist in 2012.

Kendrick's Paris concert follows his electrifying musical turn on the Oct. 1 edition of Saturday Night Live. The Compton rhymer performed three songs from his critically-acclaimed album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers: "Rich Spirit," "N95" and "Father Time."

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is the follow-up to 2017’s Damn., which won him five Grammy Awards in 2018 and the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Watch Kendrick Lamar Paris Concert Livestream at twitch.tv.