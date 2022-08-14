Kendrick Lamar Declares Baby Keem a Musical Genius

Kendrick Lamar saluted his cousin Baby Keem on social media.

On Saturday (Aug. 13), Kendrick Lamar jumped on his Twitter account and declared in a tweet, "Baby Keem...musical genius." No argument there.

K-Dot would go on and promote his label pgLang in another tweet that read: "ok oklama...pglang. on jojo ruski."

Hours before those tweets, Kendrick posted two cryptic messages on his timeline about his tour and his pgLang artist. One read, "steppers tour...the greatest show alive," and the other tweet read, "tanna leone...generation next."

There's no word on what prompted the Compton, Calif. wordsmith to write these cryptic tweets. But it did leave many of his fans scratching their heads.

"Bro...U high????" questioned one person.

"Honestly what are you talking about?" asked another fan.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Kendrick would compliment his cousin on his musical acumen. Back in February, him and Keem took home a golden gramophone for Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The rap siblings won a Grammy trophy each for their song, "Family Ties," which appears on Keem’s album, Melodic Blues.

Additionally, the 2020 XXL Freshman is the opening act on Kendrick’s The Big Steppers Tour, which is making its way through the midwestern states this week.

We must also mention that Kendrick also praised his pgLang artist Tanna Leone who is featured on "Mr. Morale" on his latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Leone is also a performer on The Big Steppers Tour.

So in regards to Kendrick Lamar’s tweets, it’s probably just a family thing.