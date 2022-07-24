Security Guard Cries While Kendrick Lamar Performs ‘Love’ – Watch

A security guard was crying while Kendrick Lamar was performing “Love” at a recent concert and it was captured on video.

On Saturday (July 23), TikTok user @dejaihvu, real name Dejaih Smith, posted a video of a security guard deep into his feelings while Kendrick Lamar was performing “Love” from his Pulitzer Award-winning album, Damn. at his show in Houston, TX. In the clip, the security guard is standing underneath the stage as K-Dot performs the song above him. As the camera zooms in, the guard appears to be wiping tears from his eyes and singing the line, “I’m like an exit away.”

So far, the video has garnered over eight million views on TikTok and 2 million likes.

The man in the video is Devyn Sanford, and he does event security. He slid into the comment section of the TikTok post to explain why he was so emotional during Kendrick’s performance.

“That’s me in the post y’all,” he wrote. “This song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions...definitely love getting paid to do this.”

Security guard confirms it was him in the video crying while Kendrick Lamar was performing. @dejaihvu via TikTok loading...

Sanford would later get on his own TikTok page to confirm it was him in the video and added that he gave Ms. Smith permission to post the clip on her TikTok account. Sanford also is not ashamed of himself for being caught on video crying while the Compton rhymer was performing. Watch it below.

Overall, the security guard had a moment to himself during Kendrick Lamar’s set.

Watch a Security Guard Cry During Kendrick Lamar's Performance of "Love" Below