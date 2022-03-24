Soulja Boy Claims He Created TikTok, Interviewer Has Hilarious Response – Watch

Soulja Boy has taken credit for a lot of things on social media, but his latest claim of invention is downright laughable.

During his appearance on the It's Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast, which premiered on Thursday (March 24), Soulja Boy claimed he created TikTok and the interviewer’s response was hilarious.

During the 37-minute interview, Raquel asked SB who he would like to work with in music and the Atlanta rapper responded that he would like to do a song with Jay-Z. Big Draco added that since he got Beyoncé doing the “Crank That” dance, her husband Hov should return the favor and give him a feature.

“Man I need that Roc Nation verse... man you trippin',” he stated. “I got Beyoncé doing the 'Crank That Soulja Boy.'”

Raquel then asked how did that change the game? Soulja then jokingly replied, “I created TikTok! It wouldn’t be no TikTok if it wasn’t for Soulja Boy.”

“Oh shit. Um, OK,” Raq responded, clearly not believing him. “What about the owner of TikTok? He didn’t create nothing?”

Soulja then added, “Can I get my 10 percent TikTok? What the fuck is going on!”

Soulja went on to explain that he’s thankful for the platform because his 2021 song “She Make It Clap” went viral on TikTok and catapulted his song to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller chart while he was an independent artist. The record also eventually got him a record deal.

Soulja Boy, who recently announced that he's a soon-to-be dad, has accomplished many firsts on social media. The 31-year-old artist was the first to go viral on YouTube, the first rapper to get verified on Instagram, the first rapper to join Twitter and get 1 million likes on a tweet, and many more.

Overall, Big Draco is the viral/social media king.

Listen to Soulja Boy’s interview on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast below. Fast-forward to the 21-minute mark to hear Draco claim that he created TikTok.

