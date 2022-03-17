Soulja Boy Goes Off on Pete Davidson for Telling Kanye West He Was in Bed With Ye’s Wife

Soulja Boy recently went ballistic on Pete Davidson for telling Kanye West in an alleged text message that he was in bed with Ye’s ex-wife.

On Thursday (March 17), a clip from Soulja’s recent Instagram Live surfaced online, in which the Atlanta rapper scolded Pete for telling Ye that he was in the bed with his wife Kim Kardashian in alleged text messages.

"Pete Davidson, PSA! Watch your fuckin' mouth when you’re talkin' to Kanye, nigga," Soulja began. "I don’t know who the fuck you think you is but you not Big Draco. Do not talk to Kanye like that no more! Or you gone have me on your ass, nigga."

"The fuck you talkin’ about I’m in the bed with cho wife. Boy, do not talk to Ye like that," he continued. "Can’t nobody talk to Ye like that but me, nigga."

Soulja Boy then cautioned Pete to watch his mouth or he will pay him a visit.

"Watch you mouth, Skete," he warned. "Nigga talk about I’m in the bed with your wife. Boy, we will come over there and mush yo little ass. Boy you better stop playin’ on the phone with some real niggas."

Big Draco continued to reiterate that Pete had no permission to roast Kanye and warned him not to do it again.

"Watch yo mouth son," he said. "That damn Kim Kardashian got you feelin' yourself a little bit too much. We got to bring you back to reality Skete before we got to come and skete-skete on your muthafuckin’ ass."

"We all know Kanye is a little throw off but you can’t talk to him like that. I’m sorry, sir," he concluded.

Soulja is referring to Kanye’s heated prayer last weekend, in which he claimed that Pete was harassing him by sending an alleged text message that he was in bed with his ex-wife.

"The boyfriend texting me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," Ye said during his prayer with his eyes closed. "Publicly for a year-and-a-half I been dragged. How she not my wife, she don't have my last name. Now, he texting me talking about...bragging about how he's in bed with my wife. And I'm like, Well, who's watching my children? If he's texting me bragging about being in bed with my wife."

Dave Sirus, a comedian and friend of Pete, shared on his Instagram page the screenshots of the alleged texts that Ye was ranting about. During their text message exchange, Pete urged Kanye to grow up and later mentioned that he is in bed with his wife.

"Where are you right now?" Kanye wrote in one alleged text. Pete allegedly replied, "In bed with your wife," follow by a selfie photo of Pete in a bed.

The alleged text messages were revealed during Kanye’s wild tirade on Instagram last weekend where he blasted everyone from Perez Hilton, D.L. Hughley and ultimately Kim K., whom he accused of withholding his kids from him.