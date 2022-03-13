Kanye West Drags Comedian D.L. Hughley for Saying Ye Is Stalking Kim Kardashian: ‘I Can Afford to Hurt U’

Kanye West is threatening to hurt comedian D.L. Hughley for speaking on the rapper's messy divorce. In the process, Ye also calls out Charlamagne Tha God, Perez Hilton and others.

On Sunday morning (March 13), Ye hopped on Instagram and got some things off his chest. Sharing a screenshot from TikTik of Kim Kardashian in Goth-looking face paint, Kanye again expressed anger over his daughter North being on the social media app.

"I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl," Kanye wrote in the now-deleted post. In the actual TikTok video, Kim, North and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope sing Machine Gun Kelly's "Emo Girl" featuring Willow. "Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school I got a voice and I’m not having this And Perez Hilton you still ain’t answer my question And never put my name next to the word abuse Don’t play with my name like that I’m a real person who wants the best for my children."

In the same post, Ye expressed pointed anger at D.L. Hughley. "And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u," Kanye added.

In a follow-up post, Kanye uploaded a video of Hughley passing out onstage in 2020, due to having the coronavirus.

"We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public," Kanye captioned the clip. "I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions 'allegedly' Come on leftist Y’all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the real smoke baby."

He also called out The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God. "Show your real face Charlemagne," Ye added. "Just don’t hit the same do he Who y’all gone get now God is with us and you send DL to be against us You’ve lost No brilliant Hebrew’s will bow to y’all no more Only dumb ass drug addict House niggas Don’t play me and don’t play with God Anybody related to DL call Chris McLean at adidas for yeezys They not free though We running a business over here He just getting ran You see Skete missing work Anybody else wanna play with me Please please please for the love of God come and get me Let’s see how it turns out."

In a third post, Kanye noted that D.L. lives in his area. "Wuuuuuut??? DL lives in Calabasas???????? Yoooooo God is good 😊," Kanye captioned a screenshot sharing the comedian's city of residence.

Kanye is apparently angered by D.L.'s recent interview on VladTV on Feb. 25, in which D.L. comments on Kanye's behavior during his divorce from Kim Kardashian. "He's stalking her," Hughley said. "You can think it's cute. If it was my daughter, I'd do something about it. I don't think it's funny... If you want your family back, stop doing the shit you did that made her leave."

Ye didn't stop after taking aim at Hughley. He continued to call out Kim on Instagram. The rapper again insinuated that she has kept Kanye from seeing North on multiple occasions, including today's Sunday Service.

Kim is officially single after being granted a divorce in court earlier this month.