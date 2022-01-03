Soulja Boy Says All He’s Doing Is TV Shows and Movies – ‘I’m an Actor Now’

Soulja Boy is embracing positivity while venturing out into the TV world.

Big Draco hopped on his Instagram Live on Sunday (Jan. 2) and revealed that not only is he delving into acting, but he has a show in the pipeline that'll be premiering later this month.

"2022, my new TV show coming out January 21 [with] Revolt TV, shout-out to P. Diddy,” Soulja exclaimed. "Being Draco, new TV show January 21, 2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t got no beef with nobody. I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin’. All I’m doing is TV show and movies, I’m a actor now."

Soulja Boy teased his impending show back in October while he was on the Millennium Tour with Bow Wow, Omarion, Ashanti, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky and more.

The premise of the show is unclear, but the Atlanta rapper, who is the self-proclaimed first rhymer to accomplish a number of feats, can now add actor to his resume.

Fans of Soulja Boy, who has taken credit for a multitude of things such as the idea of Apple's FaceTime video chat or him being the first rapper to sell a tweet, have a full discography to keep themselves occupied while he juggles acting and rap.

His most recent effort, Big Draco 2, arrived in November of 2021. The 27-minute long project contains 17 tracks and a joint named after Diddy, the head of the network his show will be airing on. The song is called "Dance Like Diddy."

Check out Soulja Boy speaking on his new show below.