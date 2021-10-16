Bow Wow Claims He’s Best Performer on Tour With Ashanti, Omarion and Others

Bow Wow wants some respect put on his name after claiming he is the best performer on The Millennium Tour 2021.

Bow Wow is currently on the cross-country jaunt along with the likes of Omarion, Ashanti, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky and others. However, on Friday night (Oct. 15) via Instagram Live, he expressed his frustrations with the tour while also claiming he is the best performer on the lineup.

"Who the best performer on The Millennium Tour?" Bow questioned at one point in the video. "I know what I read. Who? Y'all saw L.A. Y'all saw Detroit. Y'all saw Baltimore. Who? Me. This ain't... this facts. Me. I watch the show every fucking night. Who gotta pop up and give y'all that work?"

The Ohio native went on to imply that other artists on the tour don't have as serious a work ethic as he does. "I don't bother nobody," he added. "Me and Lloyd, my nigga. Ashanti, my sis. Pretty Ricky, my dawgs. Sammie, that my bro. Soulja Boy, you already know that's my dawg. O, my brother. All I do is show up and play my part. I can't help it if I get the most cheers."

On Saturday morning (Oct. 16), Shad further expounded on his displeasure with the tour on Twitter. "Too much bitching and complaining on this tour!" he posted. "Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and yall know it! ATL I HOPE YALL SHOW TOGETHER! IMA BUSS YALL ASS FOR 45 mins straight! TRY ME!."

Bow then threatened to end his stint on the tour, tweeting, "This might be my last show! ….. I’ve had enough."

In follow-up posts he added, "Here's the truth! I do 15 min every night. I can't even do my full songs and I still be busting folks ass. Think the fans don't complain about my set being 15 minutes? Only way I show up tonight if I do my full set. Straight up!...I knew i shoulda waited this out…. Shoulda rested up and did 2022 with my bro @chrisbrown."

It looks like Bow Wow's jostling worked. A few hours later, he announced he will be at the show tonight in Atlanta after speaking with Omarion: "Just got off phone w O. Tonight gone be one for the ages … i promise you that! Im going CRAZY i swear to god!."

The Millennium Tour 2021 has 18 dates left, including stops in New Orleans, Miami, Chicago, Memphis, London and more.