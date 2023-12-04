Ashanti is reportedly pregnant with Nelly's baby.

Ashanti Is Pregnant With Nelly's Baby - Report

On Monday (Dec. 4), Us Weekly published a report claiming that Ashanti is indeed pregnant with Nelly's baby. This marks Ashanti's first baby, while Nelly also has his daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, 24. The news comes after pregnancy rumors spread over the weekend after Nelly put his hand on Ashanti's stomach during a joint performance at the former's Black and White Ball in St. Louis.

"Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly.

Nelly and Ashanti Appeared to Rekindle Their Romance Earlier This Year

Nelly and Ashanti first sparked dating rumors back in February when they were spotted donning matching chains. They were then spotted holding hands at a boxing match in April.

This isn't Nelly and Ashanti's first romantic entanglement. Ashanti and Nelly began dating in 2003 and were together for 11 years before going their separate ways in 2014. Their relationship made the headlines last August when Irv Gotti claimed on Drink Champs he was upset when he found out Ashanti started dating Nelly after him. Nelly then appeared to throw a dig at Irv during a show with Ashanti.

Nelly then confirmed in September that he and Ashanti were back together, saying in an appearance on Philo TV's Boss Moves with Rasheeda that they were "cool again."

He said the romance, "surprised both of us though."

Read More: 50 Cent Disses Irv Gotti Following Nelly and Ashanti Dating Rumors