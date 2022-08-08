Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti.

Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.

"Ayo, I got floor seats to the next game, what's happening?" he adds while Ashanti is walking off the stage. The R&B singer acknowledges the joke, bending over with laughter.

Nelly's game reference is a callback to Irv saying how he found out Nelly and Ashanti were dating during a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast.

"I can get past you wanting to be with Nelly," an inebriated Irv said in the interview.

"Sounds like you didn't get past that, I'ma be honest," N.O.R.E countered.

"Listen, at the time it happens, any man is hurt," Irv Gotti replied. "The chic you fucking in love with is with this nigga."

"You wanna hear how I found out?" Irv continued. "I was at home ... listen to this shit. This is God wanted me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. 'Oh my God, what's this commotion going on in the stadium?'" Irv adds, imitating a sports announcer. "'We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.'"

Later in the interview, Irv Gotti would claim Ashanti recorded her song "Happy" after they had sex.

Many people on social media pointed out that Irv was still married during the time he claimed he was in a side relationship with Ashanti.

"Damn Ashanti did Irv Gotti dirty stepping out with Nelly..Good thing he had his wife's shoulder to cry on," on person tweeted.

Ashanti and Nelly began dating in 2003 and were together for 11 years before breaking up in 2014.

Check Out the Snippet From Nelly and Ashanti's Show Below