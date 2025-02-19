Ja Rule Says Irv Gotti Changed Ja’s Life During Tearful Eulogy at Funeral

Ja Rule says Irv Gotti changed Ja's life during a tearful eulogy at Irv's funeral.

Ja Rule Speaks at Irv Gotti's Funeral

On Wednesday (Feb. 19), a private homegoing service for Irv Gotti was held in Queens, Gotti’s hometown. Several recording artists were in attendance, including rappers Jay-Z, Fat Joe, singer Ashanti and Ja Rule, who offered a heartfelt eulogy for his former label boss, who cofounded Murder Inc. Records with his brother Chris Gotti.

"Irv is my brother," Ja says in the video below. "It's the biggest honor you can give someone who is not your blood brother is to say they're your brother. We started this journey together a long time ago. The man changed my life."

"I just wanna say, Irv, I love you," Ja continues. "Everyone in this room loves you. You touched everybody in your own way. I know everybody has their moments of that with him. So, we are all here in celebration of your life. Because it will live on forever. I love you, my brother. See you when I get there."

Ja Rule was Murder Inc.'s flagship artist from 1998 until he moved on from the label following the release of his Exodus compilation in 2005. Ja and Irv have maintained a close relationship in the two decades since then.

Irv Gotti Dies at 54

Irv Gotti died at the age of 54 on Feb. 5 after reportedly suffering from his second stroke in the past year. The Murder Inc. Records cofounder's family confirmed the tragic news in a post on Instagram on Feb. 6.

"Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched," the statement read. "Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations."

Check out Ja Rule's heartfelt speech at Irv Gotti's funeral below.

Watch Ja Rule's Touching Eulogy at Irv Gotti's Funeral