Ja Rule Brings Up 50 Cent’s Past Domestic Violence Allegations in Light of Diddy Doc

Ja Rule brings up 50 Cent’s past domestic violence allegations in the wake of Fif's new Diddy documentary.

On Sunday (Dec. 7), Ja shared a series of posts on X addressing his nemesis, 50 Cent, whose new Netflix documentary on Diddy, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has everyone talking.

"Ni**a always telling on somebody… ol dry snitch a*s ni**a!!!" Ja tweeted."Let’s be real that ni**a dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc… Herman’s a cancer to the culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence…"

Ja went on to say he was not condoning Diddy's behavior, but simply pointing out 50's character.

"[50's] no different… ALLEGEDLY!!!" Ja continued. "50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) has been involved in at least one well-documented domestic violence incident. In June 2013, he was accused of kicking his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, model Daphne Joy (also known as Daphne Narvaez), in the stomach during an argument at her Los Angeles condominium, as well as destroying approximately $7,100 worth of her property, including furniture, a chandelier, and a television. The altercation reportedly stemmed from suspicions of infidelity."

In the incident Ja is referencing, 50 pleaded no contest to one count of vandalism in October of 2013. As part of the plea, the domestic violence charge and three vandalism counts were dropped.

"He was sentenced to three years of probation, 30 days of community service, 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, a $7,100 restitution payment to Joy, $2,390 in fines, and a restraining order requiring him to stay away from her," Ja added.

Ja also reposted a story about allegations of abuse made by model Tatted Up Holly and Daphne Joy's 2024 rape allegations against 50. The latter resulted in a defamation lawsuit filed by the G-Unit head honcho and the removal of the claims.

"Let’s not have selective outrage when it comes to domestic abuse…," Ja concluded.

50 Cent's new Netflix docuseries on Diddy premiered on Dec. 2 and takes a deep dive into the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's rise and fall, as told from the perspective of former associates. Some people have questioned Fif's motives behind putting out the project. Ja Rule appears to be one of them.

See Ja Rule's Posts Calling Out 50 Cent