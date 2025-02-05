Irv Gotti Dead at 54 – Report

Irv Gotti, cofounder of Murder Inc. Records, has reportedly died at the age of 54.

Irv Gotti Passes Away

Famed record executive and producer Irv Gotti died on Wednesday (Feb. 5), according to The Hollywood Reporter. His cause of death is currently unknown. Irv passed away in New York City, TMZ reports.

Earlier today, AllHipHop published an article revealing that Irv suffered from a stroke several days ago. This is the second stroke he experienced in about a year.

Last year, Wack 100 broke the news that Irv Gotti had a stroke and shared a photo of Gotti using a walker. The hip-hop entrepreneur's team released a statement after the information about his health issues went viral.

"Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," the statement released in August of 2024 read. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

During an interview on Drink Champs in 2023, Irv spoke in detail about his diabetes complications. "It runs rampant with Black people and what it does, it starts deteriorating your body," he said.

Drink Champs cohost N.O.R.E. asked Irv if he had his diabetes under control and Irv replied with a laugh, "No."

"I've been diagnosed with diabetes forever," Irv added. "It's hereditary."

Irv Gotti's Hip-Hop Legacy

Irv Gotti made his mark in hip-hop early on as an A&R at Def Jam Recordings, where he signed DMX in 1997. The Queens native was a key player in the music industry throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, due to his work with Ja Rule and singer Ashanti. He produced or co-produced classic tracks like Ja's "Always on Time" featuring Ashanti, Jay-Z's "Can I Get A..." featuring Ja Rule and Amil, DMX's "What's My Name" and Eve's "Gangsta Lovin'" featuring Alicia Keys, among many others.

The multiplatinum-selling maverick faced the Feds in 2003, when the Murder Inc. Records headquarters were raided. An FBI investigation into the connection between Irv, his brother Chris Gotti and drug lord Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff led to authorities swooping in. Irv and Chris Gotti surrendered to authorities in 2005, and were charged with money laundering and conspiracy to launder money. After heading to trial that same year, they were acquitted of all charges.

Hip-Hop Shows Love to Irv Gotti

Several hip-hop figures shared their condolences following news of Irv's passing. Longtime friend Ja Rule went to X and posted a broken heart emoji.

Ye reposted on Instagram a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's article announcing the Murder Inc. leader's death. In the caption, he put a single dove emoji.

Producer Pete Rock admitted that the friendship between him and Irv had soured, but they shared the same dreams.

"Im posting you up because we were friends at one point," Pete wrote on Instagram along with XXL's in memoriam photo of Irv. "Regardless of where our friendship ended up we both had the same dreams and ended up in the same place or places. My condolences to your family and children ❤️ rest easy! 🙏🏾 from @xxl."

Gotti is survived by his three children.

R.I.P. Irv Gotti.

Take a look at the hip-hop community sharing their thoughts on Irv Gotti's death below.

