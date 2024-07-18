50 Cent Believes Sexual Assault Lawsuit Is Going to Destroy Irv Gotti

50 Cent believes that the sexual assault lawsuit made against his nemesis Irv Gotti is going to destroy the Murder Inc. Records cofounder.

On Thursday (July 18), 50 Cent hopped on Instagram and shared more thoughts on Irv Gotti's lawsuit, in which he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on several occasions from 2020 to 2022 in Miami. In the post, which can be seen below, Fif shared a screenshot from celebrity news outlet TMZ, which reads: "Irv Gotti sued for sexual assault." In the caption, the Queens N.Y. rapper typed up a humorous response to the blog site's headline about Irv.

"Oh my goodness did I make @tmz_tv WRITE THAT! [covered mouth emoji] LOL," Fif wrote.

The G-Unit boss' latest comment comes on the heels of him addressing the Irv Gotti news on Tuesday (July 16) when he hopped on Instagram and uploaded a screenshot of an article in the Miami New Times about Irv Gotti's alleged bad actions. Underneath the picture, Fif thoroughly explained what the music mogul is being sued for. Additionally, he gave his opinion on the outcome of the lawsuit saying Irv won't be able to recover. The post can be seen below.

"Oh no [shocked emoji] In a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade on July 11, a women accuses 54-year-old Gotti (born Irving Domingo Lorenzo) of sexually assaulting and abusing her on several occasions from 2020 to 2022 in Saint Martin, Miami and Atlanta," 50 wrote. "The suit seeks a trial by jury. (The legal fee’s are gonna break his a*s in half, he ain’t got no money). Welp that all folks."

50 Cent Plans on Making The Murder Inc. Docuseries

According to a post on 50 Cent's Instagram on Wednesday (June 17), 50 Cent plans to debut a docuseries about the Murder Inc. Records music label, cofounded by Irv Gotti and his brother Chris in 1998. In the caption of the picture below, the business mogul hinted that his G-Unit Films and Television studio in Shreveport, La. will have creative control over the upcoming television show.

50 Cent and Irv Gotti have a long history of tension with G-Unit and Murder Inc. engaging in a violent beef in the early 2000s due to Murder Inc.'s affiliation with former drug lord Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff who Fif had issues with, as well as 50's feud with Ja Rule.

