50 Cent Throws Jab at Irv Gotti Following Rumors Nelly and Ashanti Have Rekindled Relationship

50 Cent is making jokes at Irv Gotti's expense following rumors that Nelly and Ashanti are back dating.

On Monday (April 24), 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to weigh in on recent speculation that Nelly and Ashanti have rekindled their relationship. The G-Unit boss took the opportunity to throw a jab at one of his archenemies while doing so. In the post, Fif shared a screenshot of a blog post, which reads: "Man somebody check on Irv Gotti ASAP. Know he going through it right now." The post is accompanied by video of Nelly and Ashanti getting close while recently performing in Las Vegas.

"HE WILL BE AIGHT," 50 Cent captioned the post along with three crying laughing emojis. "I was in love wit her, and she just popped up with Nelly. LOL," he added mocking Irv.

Speculation of Nelly and Ashanti spinning the block emerged over the weekend after the two were seen getting close while performing a show at Tao Beach Club at The Venetian resort in Las Vegas. They were later spotted that night holding hands at the Gervontae Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight. Ashanti and Nelly began dating in 2003 and were together for 11 years before breaking up in 2014.

50 Cent's Irv Gotti jab is in reference to the Murder Inc. cofounder doing an interview on the Drink Champs podcast last August and claiming he was in an extramarital affair with Ashanti in the early 2000s, and only found out she was dating Nelly when he saw them together at a basketball game.

See 50 Cent Throwing a Jab at Irv Gotti Following Rumors Nelly and Ashanti Have Their Rekindled Relationship Below