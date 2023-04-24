Nelly and Ashanti Seen Holding Hands at Boxing Match Fuels Dating Rumors

Nelly and Ashanti are feuling dating rumors after getting close during a recent performance and being captured on camera holding hands at a recent boxing match.

On (April 22), Nelly performed at Tao Beach Club at The Venetian resort in Las Vegas. The St. Lunatic brought out his former GF Ashanti to perform their duet "Body on Me" and things appeared to get a little steamy between the two entertainers while on stage in the video below. That night, Nelly and Ashanti were spotted sitting together at the Gervontae Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight. They were later seen holding hands while leaving the venue.

The weekend footage was enough for Bow Wow to remark that the former couple needs to go ahead and tight the knot.

Nelly and Ashanti first sparked dating rumors back in February when they were spotted wearing matching chains. This wouldn't be Nelly and Ashanti's first rodeo. Ashanti and Nelly began dating in 2003 and were together for 11 years before breaking up in 2014. Their relationship made the headlines last August when Irv Gotti claimed on Drink Champs he was having a tryst with the singer only to find out she had moved on and was dating Nelly. Nelly later appeared to throw a jab at Irv during a performance with Ashanti.

Nelly and Ashanti have been co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins.

See the Videos That Have Sparked New Nelly and Ashanti Dating Rumors Below