Bow Wow Tells Nelly to Marry Ashanti After Seeing Them Together at Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Fight

Bow Wow has two words for Nelly when it comes to his on-and-off relationship with Ashanti: "Marry her."

On Sunday (April 23), the Shade Room posted a video of Nelly and Ashanti together at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday (April 22). In the clip, the St. Louis rapper and R&B singer were seated together along with hitmaker Jermaine Dupri. The video has sparked rumors that Nelly and Ashanti have rekindled their relationship.

But Bow Wow seems tired of the rumors. The rapper-actor jumped in the comments and wrote a message addressing Nelly and his relationship with 'Shanti.

"Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye to eye either really but from lil bro to big bro STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO! You like 50 [tears of joy emoji] sit yo old as down [five tears of joy emojis] this your queen."

Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, may have a point. Nelly and Ashanti started dating back in 2003 and were together for a decade before calling it quits.

Rumors of Nelly and Ashanti rekindling their romance started last December when a video surfaced of them performing together at a concert in Arizona. In a viral video, the couple was seen grinding against one another while performing their 2008 collaborative hit song "Body on Me."

In February 2023, Nelly and Ashanti sparked more dating rumors after they were spotted allegedly wearing matching chains.

A side-by-side photo surfaced on the internet of Ashanti wearing an iced-out Cuban link chain around her neck, which looked similar to the one Nelly wears at his concerts.

Judging by the way Nelly and Ashanti held hands at the Gervonta Davis fight, it looks like they are back together again.

But do you agree with Bow Wow's advice?

Watch Nelly and Ashanti Together at the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia Fight Below