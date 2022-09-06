Bow Wow Reacts to Backlash Due to His $1,000 Meet and Greet Package

Bow Wow is reacting to the negative response he is getting for charging $1,000 for the Diamond VIP Package at the upcoming Millennium Tour.

The latest rendition of the Millennium Tour starring Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson and others starts next month, but Shad is already selling advance meet and greet packages at the asking price of a grand. Backlash has ensued, with many people wondering why his price was higher than the meet and greet prices on Ticketmaster. The Ohio-born rapper addressed the uproar on Sunday (Sept. 4).

"A lot of you guys are asking whats the difference between Ticketmaster Meet and greets. Then there my VIP meet n greets that released yesterday….. ill explain…," Bow Wow wrote on Twitter. "Certain floor seat tickets 🎟 come with the standard meet and greet where you will be able to still meet me take photos but you WILL NOT get the full experience as my VIP MEET AND GREET HOLDERS… this is your standard picture taking similar to what we usually do."

"As for my special VIP meet and greet experience," he added. "They will gain more access more private time with me also will gain access to my private club and everything you can name. There are 3 different packages to choose from. Its all about how close do you want your experience to be."

In a since-deleted tweet posted the following day, Bow Wow called out his critics.

"You see when I'm chilling minding my business staying off the net they still have to talk about me," he typed. "One week its 'Bow wow sells out o2 Arena he's a goat' to who wants to meet him for $1K? Ya baby mama nigga that's who. Read before u post bout me. Stop playing with the dog."

Bow Wow tweets about charging $1,000 for VIP package. moss/Twitter loading...

Since Bow Wow announced the one-stack VIP package, many people had jokes online.

"Not bow wow charging 1k for a meet and greet! Lmfaooooooo. He needs to be real with himself and knock that down to 150," one Twitter user posted.

"$1k to meet and greet Bow Wow is crazy. I wouldn’t meet that nigga for free 😭," another person posted.

Not everyone had jokes for the "Shortie Like Mine" rapper.

"Why y’all clowning bow wow like that’s not a good ass vip package?" someone else questioned.

Back in July, Chris Brown meet and greet photos went viral after it was revealed he was charging $1,000 to take pics with fans at his shows.

See More Reactions to Bow Wow's VIP Package Pricing Below