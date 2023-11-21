30 Hip-Hop Songs to Inspire Being Thankful
It's that time of year that everyone and their mother loves: the holiday season. While the end of summer is always bittersweet, the arrival of fall is upon us and once the leaves hit the ground there is no turning back. After getting ghastly and bringing out the pumpkins for Halloween, the next holiday that any hip-hop fan enjoys is Thanksgiving.
While rappers like Nas and Dead Prez have schooled rap scholars on the true origin of Thanksgiving and the brutality it stems from, it has become tradition for many families to use the day as one for celebration of life, family and an appreciation for all of the good in our lives. Sure, the heaping plates of food are usually the focus on the surface level and those turkeys fresh out of the oven may be enticing, but the real highlight of Thanksgiving is taking note of the blessings you've received throughout the year and in your daily life.
While hip-hop isn't filled with many jams linked directly to Thanksgiving, there are a multitude of tracks geared towards being thankful for our loved ones, an improved quality of life, making it through a tough trial or tribulation or simply being grateful for being alive. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, there are plenty of songs from some of your favorite rappers that should give you reasons to be inspired as you appreciate the food and festivities awaiting you on Turkey Day.
- 1
"Grateful"Lil Tjay featuring Coco Jones
- 2
"Moment 4 Life"Nicki Minaj featuring Drake
- 3
"So Much More"Big Sean
- 4
"untitled 08"Kendrick Lamar
- 5
"Family Business"Kanye West
- 6
"Soul Food"Goodie Mob
- 7
"No Complaining"Jeezy
- 8
"War"Nas featuring Keon Bryce
- 9
"Look At Me Now"Beanie Sigel
- 10
"All My Life"Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- 11
"Nickels & Dimes"Jay-Z
- 12
"Wake Up"Big K.R.I.T.
- 13
"Love Yourz"J. Cole
- 14
"All Bad"Scarface
- 15
"Tears of Joy"Rick Ross featuring Cee-Lo
- 16
"Blessings"Chance The Rapper
- 17
"Look What You've Done"Drake
- 18
"Ambition"Wale featuring Meek Mill and Rick Ross
- 19
"Juicy"The Notorious B.I.G.
- 20
"Thank You"Busta Rhymes featuring Q-Tip, Kanye West and Lil Wayne
- 21
"God Gave Me Style"50 Cent
- 22
"Thank You"Bow Wow featuring Jagged Edge and Fundisha
- 23
"I Love My Life"N.O.R.E. Featuring Carl Thomas
- 24
"Thank God"Danny Brown
- 25
"Have Mercy"Cordae
- 26
"Thankful"DJ Khaled featuring Lil Wayne and Jeremih
- 27
"Dreams and Nightmares"Meek Mill
- 28
"Grateful"KOTA The Friend
- 29
"All That I Got Is You"Ghostface Killah featuring Mary J. Blige
- 30
"Dear Mama"Tupac Shakur