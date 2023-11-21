30 Hip-Hop Songs to Inspire Being Thankful

It's that time of year that everyone and their mother loves: the holiday season. While the end of summer is always bittersweet, the arrival of fall is upon us and once the leaves hit the ground there is no turning back. After getting ghastly and bringing out the pumpkins for Halloween, the next holiday that any hip-hop fan enjoys is Thanksgiving.

While rappers like Nas and Dead Prez have schooled rap scholars on the true origin of Thanksgiving and the brutality it stems from, it has become tradition for many families to use the day as one for celebration of life, family and an appreciation for all of the good in our lives. Sure, the heaping plates of food are usually the focus on the surface level and those turkeys fresh out of the oven may be enticing, but the real highlight of Thanksgiving is taking note of the blessings you've received throughout the year and in your daily life.

While hip-hop isn't filled with many jams linked directly to Thanksgiving, there are a multitude of tracks geared towards being thankful for our loved ones, an improved quality of life, making it through a tough trial or tribulation or simply being grateful for being alive. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, there are plenty of songs from some of your favorite rappers that should give you reasons to be inspired as you appreciate the food and festivities awaiting you on Turkey Day.