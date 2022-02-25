Bow Wow isn't feeling a meme that's circulating online, which labeled himself and several others "corny."

On Tuesday (Feb. 22), Bow Wow hopped in Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram comments to sound off on a meme that contained a photo of himself, Nick Cannon, Logic, Will Smith, Drake, comedian Wayne Brady and Childish Gambino, and asked the question, "Why Are The People On This List So Corny?"

"Cuz we aint beefn w niggas?" the rapper-actor questioned. "Because we aint shooting at niggas? This corny shit got us all the bitches tho i guess they like this corny shit. Corny but got all this money. Corny because niggas aint got pending cases or taking these dumb ass drugs that be having niggas looking dumb and talking slow. Corny because we don’t promote taking that shit. Corny but alll the street niggas buying up my du rags and brushes and all my products."

Bow continued: "Ill take corny and rich over having to have a million niggas w me looking over my shoulder paranoid every day wondering if the opps coming. We can go anywhere we want your favorite rapper cant. Yall niggas is lost out here. Meet us at the bank."

Bow Wow declaring that he'd rather be "corny" than to live and overly vigilant lifestyle comes about a month after he trended on Twitter after someone posed a question about being able to name three of his songs.

"Imagine a nigga puts a gun to your head and tells you to name 3 bow wow songs," the Twitter user typed back in January.

To this, Bow jokingly replied, "Damn I’m only 34 and y’all can’t name 3 of my songs. I’m bout to start telling ppl I’m 56."

He later received support from social media, including Chance the Rapper, with people listing off his numerous hits.