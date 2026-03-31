Nick Cannon faces backlash for agreeing that Democrats don't care about Black people.

During an episode of Cannon's Big Drive online talk show on March 27, the rapper-television show host drove around with Amber Rose and partially talked politics. When Rose, an avid MAGA supporter, voiced her opinion that the Democrats don't care about Black people and Republicans do, Nick agreed.

"I agree with you 100 percent," Nick replied. "People don't know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don't know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves."

Nick went on to say he doesn't subscribe to either party, but noted, "I f**k with Trump."

Nick has faced backlash for his comments, which are not incorrect but very misleading without providing historical context about the evolution and changes in the ideologies of the modern political parties. On Monday (March 30), The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God gave Nick the daily Donkey of the Day award for his comments and questioned what the current era of Republicans has done for Black people. He also provided context to Nick's claims.

People online have also been going in on the Wild 'n Out creator.

"NICK didn’t know what melanin was, last year," one X user tweeted. "He thought it was the same as melatonin..He’s lost to us and I ain’t trying to find or bring him back."

"Donkey of the decade is more [appropriate]," someone else posted.

However, some people agree with Nick's comments.

"[Nick Cannon] definitely told the truth," another X user posted. "I know that by the way y'all overseers have you out to destroy him."

Nick joins a list of rappers who have recently shown support for Trump, including Nicki Minaj, Kodak Black, Waka Flocka Flame and others.

Watch Nick Cannon and Amber Rose Talk Politics and Reactions

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