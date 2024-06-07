Nick Cannon Gets Testicles Insured for $10 Million

Nick Cannon just got his testicles insured for $10 million.

New Insurance Policy Finds Nick Cannon's Testicles Are Worth $10 Million

On Friday (June 7), Nick Cannon hit up Instagram to announce a new partnership with Dr. Squatch, a brand of masculine grooming products. The collab finds the father of 12 endorsing the company's recently released Ball Care line, which includes products like electric trimmers, lotions and even a gold-colored "Nuts" ornament for trucks. In the extremely comical 30-second commercial for the manscaping line below, Cannon declares that his "balls are insured for $10 million," which, believe it or not, is actually true.

According to TMZ, after having Nick Cannon's testis appraised for $10 million via their website's "What Are Your Balls Worth" evaluation quiz, Dr. Squatch officially took out an insurance policy through MMA/Momentous Insurance on the Wild 'N Out star's manhood for that exact amount. In an official statement on the matter, Cannon thanked the brand for the newly formed partnership and, of course, for making sure he can continue on his unwavering quest to populate the planet.

"Haters say it's time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids," the statement reads according to Medical Marketing and Media. "Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling! Don't go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with Ball-to-Ball Coverage through Dr. Squatch’s new Ball Care products."

Nick Cannon Has a Proven Penchant for Procreation

To date, Nick Cannon has fathered 12 total children with six different women with no sign of slowing down any time soon. Even though he may forget the names of a kid or two every now and then, Cannon is of the opinion that God will decide when it's time for him to stop procreating. In April of last year, Nick Cannon told radio legend Howard Stern that Taylor Swift is so "amazing," he would be happy to have a child with her. After a particularly fertile year in 2022, which saw Cannon bringing multiple kids into the world, Nick linked up with Elon Musk in support of what Musk calls an "underpopulation crisis."

Read More: Rappers Who Have the Most Kids

In the hilarious Dr. Squatch ad below, watch Nick Cannon declare he has the "most valuable balls in the world," which due to the new insurance policy, is a likely reality.

Watch Nick Cannon Declare His Testicles Are Insured for $10 Million in the New Dr. Squatch Ball Care Campaign