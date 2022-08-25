Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell.

On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.

"Time Stopped and This Happened…@missbbell ❤️," Nick Cannon captioned the video.

This will be Nick's third child with Bell. They also have a son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, and daughter, Powerful Queen. Nick is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has a second set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa. Nick had a son with Alyssa Scott named Zen Scott Cannon. Unfortunately, Zen died on last December at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer. In June, Nick revealed he is expecting another baby with De La Rosa. Last month, model Bri Tieisi gave birth to Nick's latest newborn, a boy delivered by naturally.

"I did it," Bri triumphantly announced in the caption. "An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience."

Overall this will be Nick's 10th child.

Back in May, the Wild 'N Out creator admitted he doesn't want to populate the Earth and has gotten a vasectomy consultation.

"I don't know if I would have designed it this way but it's one of those things," Cannon said of having several children with multiple women during an interview with E! News' Daily Pop. "When you're blessed with the gift of children, as we all know I've been through so much, I find solace. I find peace in my children, and I find purpose."

Last month, Nick Cannon hinted that he might have one more child on the way, too.

See the Clip of Nick Cannon Officially Announcing His 10th Child Below