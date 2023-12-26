Check Out Some Rappers Enjoying Christmas 2023 With Their Families

Christmas 2023 is a wrap, and for many rappers, the holiday was spent spending time with friends and family.

As the music industry comes to a standstill for the holidays, Christmas offers many rap artists the opportunity to get some family time in. This Christmas was no different, as several artists shared photos on social media posted up with their loved ones on Monday (Dec. 25). Gucci Mane had a pink Christmas. Guwop shared photos with his wife Keyshia Ka'Oir and their two kids in front of a pastel-themed tree with dozens of gifts in pink boxes under it. 50 Cent was outside for X-Mas. The multimedia mogul attended the New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Christmas Day game with his son Sire. Fat Joe and Chris Rock were also in attendance.

Father of 12, Nick Cannon, had a very busy day. The multi-hyphenate entertainer shared photos on Instagram with several of his children and their moms on Christmas. Swizz Beatz and Alice Keys made Christmas a big family affair. The couple had a big gathering at their $20 million Los Angeles mansion. G Herbo, who recently gifted himself a shiny new set of veneers, also shared family photos from the holiday that show him with Taina Williams and their two children. Herb is taking advantage of his free time as he is facing five years in prison and may spend the next few holidays behind bars.

See photos of rappers spending time with their family and friends on 2023 Christmas below.