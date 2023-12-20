G Herbo Gets Veneers Ahead of Prison Sentence – Watch

New smile. Who dis? G Herbo has treated himself to a shiny new set of veneers ahead of going to prison for five years for credit card fraud.

G Herbo Replaces Old Smile

On Tuesday (Dec. 19), Chicago dentist Ogbonna Bowden of Woodlawn Dental Gallery shared a video on his Instagram account of him going through the process of revealing G Herbo's new set of teeth. In the clip, which can be seen below, Herbo is in the reveal process of getting his new grill. Bowden removes bandages to show the rapper his bone straight smile.

The video clip is captioned: "Just like art, the name of the dental game is ‘patience’. As you practice patience, make sure you trust the process. You didn’t damage your teeth in a day {in most cases} therefore you can’t fix your entire dental problem in a day! Technology has changed, but the foundation is still depending on YOUR dental upkeep and you prioritizing your dental health!"

G Herbo Readies for 5-Year Prison Bid

The cosmetic upgrade comes as G Herbo is preparing to serve a five-year prison sentence. Back in July, Herb pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a federal official. The charges stem from the rapper and five other men being arrested in a federal fraud case back in December of 2020. Herbo was initially charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of forfeiture, after authorities said the group used stolen IDs to purchase designer dogs, private jet flights, limousine rides and vacations over a four-year period.

In May of 2021, G Herbo was allegedly caught lying to a federal agent in connection to the 2020 case. This past May, he decided to negotiate a plea deal. It is unclear when G Herbo begins his sentence.

See video of G Herbo's dentist visit to reveal his new veneers below.

Watch G Herbo Reveal His New Set of Teeth