G Herbo Avoids Prison Time After Pleading Guilty to Wire Fraud, Must Pay Over $280,000 – Report

G Herbo will avoid prison time for his role in a wire fraud conspiracy case.

G Herbo Sentenced to Three Years Probation for Role in Wire Fraud Case

On Thursday (Jan. 11), the Chicago rapper, real name Herbert Wright, was sentenced to three years probation by a Massachusetts District Court after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges, Rolling Stone reports.

G Herbo had previously pleaded guilty in July of 2023, to one charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one charge of making false statements to a federal official. According to the Associated Press, prosecutors sought a year in prison plus 36 months supervised release and a $55,000 fine.

Herbo will instead have to pay $139,968 in restitution for each purchase involved in the fraud and forfeit the same amount, plus a $5,500 fine. The total amount he is fined is $285,436.

XXL has reached out to G Herbo's lawyer for comment.

G Herbo Pleads Guilty in Wire Fraud and Identity Theft Case

The sentencing is a massive win for the Chicago rapper. G Herbo accepted a plea deal back on July 19, 2023. The terms of which potentially consisted of Herbo spending five years in prison and three years of supervised release. He potentially also had to possibly pay a $250,000 fine, a mandatory special assessment of $100, and forfeiture to the extent charged in the agreement.

Herbo was indicted with five co-defendants for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of forfeiture in December of 2020. Prosecutors claimed the PTSD rapper covered over $1 million worth of lavish expenses over four years by using false identities.

More specifically, From 2017 to 2018, he was involved in a nationwide fraud conspiracy that relied on stolen credit card info to fund the aforementioned expenses. The purchases included private jet charters, a luxury villa in Jamaica, exotic car rentals, “designer puppies” and more for nearly $140,000 in victim losses.

